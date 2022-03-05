James K. JOSEPH

JOSEPH - James K. "Rusty" James K. "Rusty" Joseph, age 74, of Davison, MI, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully January 7, 2022. He was born August 25, 1947, to the late Richard and Jacqueline Joseph. He graduated from South Park High School in Buffalo, NY, attended the University of Buffalo and graduated with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, NY, then with Chrysler, GM and retired from Delphi in Michigan. Rusty married Marcia Paszkiewicz on March 11, 1967, at Most Precious Blood Parish in Angola, NY. Rusty was always the "go to" guy to fix everything and anything for everyone or at least supervise. He loved spending time on the St. Clair River with his family and friends. Rusty and Marcia visited all 50 states and cruised around the world twice visiting many countries. He always enjoyed the annual "Brothers Trip". He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia; daughters, Barbara Lynn (Troy Perkins) Knaak, Jennifer (David) Bellore; loving PAPA to Jordan, Janna, Jonah, Jaden and Vivian; brothers Richard (Marcia) Joseph, Ronald (Faye) Joseph and fur companion Dutchess. Rusty is preceded in death by his brother, Randie Joseph; grandmother, Pauline Fordell. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2022, at The Brick Oven Bistro, 904 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 at 12:30 PM.