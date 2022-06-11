James Hughbert TURNER

TURNER - James Hughbert "Jim" Passed away Friday (June 3, 2022), in St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Virginia. Jim was born on December 27, 1944, in Buffalo, New York, to Hughbert and Margaret Turner. He graduated from Amherst Central High School in Amherst, New York and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Jim was known for his strong work ethic. He was a pioneer in the field of computers and information technology. In Buffalo, he worked for National Gypsum, where he met his future wife, Theodora Swanson. He later relocated to the Richmond, Virginia area and to the United Kingdom to work at companies such as Robertshaw and Invensys Ltd. At the time of his death, he was employed as a Senior Software Manager at GRID20/20 in Chesterfield, Virginia. In his spare time, Jim loved to travel, especially to Europe, and enjoyed learning other languages. Jim also enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching football, especially the Buffalo Bills. Some of the terms that have been used to describe him are "little brother, one cool uncle, Virginia Jim, mentor and friend." Whichever term was used, it is evident that he was much loved and will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by his wife, Theodora; his parents; and his sister, Maureen "Molly" (Charles) Lindberg. Surviving are his sister, Judith (Gary) Hummer of Clarence, New York; loving companion, Mary Carla Thompson, of Jamestown, New York; nephews, Charles (Diana) Lindberg of Belfast, New York, Kevin (late Jenny) Lindberg of Randolph, New York, Douglas (Cathy) Hummer of Orchard Park, New York, Christopher (Dawn) Hummer of Darien Center, New York, Gregory (Lily) Hummer of the Philippines, Timothy (Missy) Hummer of Elmhurst, Illinois; nieces, Mary Jo Lindberg of Randolph, New York, Lisa (Dan) Skelly of Elma, New York and Jennifer (Jason) Wilburn of Centreville, Maryland; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. A private service and interment will be at a later date in Buffalo, New York. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org).