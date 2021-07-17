TOUGHEY - James F. James F. Toughey, age 92, of Buffalo, NY died January 20, 2021 after a period of declining health. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jeanne, who died in June, 2020. He is remembered lovingly and survived by his three children, Deborah (Stephen) Gielowski, Shaun Toughey, Glenn (Therese) Toughey and five grandchildren: Stephen J. Gielowski, Shannon (James) Neiler, Julie Gielowski, Brendan Toughey, and Allison Gielowski, as well as two great- grandchildren, Margaret and Lucy Neiler. "Jim" was born to Helen (O'Connor) and Thomas F. Toughey on June 1, 1928 in Buffalo, N.Y. He had one brother, Thomas ("Tommy ") and they grew up on Norwalk Ave., in North Buffalo and attended high school at Holy Angels on the West Side of Buffalo. He graduated from Canisius College and had started a career in sales when he met his future wife, Jeanne C. Enzinna. He served in the US Army in 1950-1951 and returned to Buffalo to marry Jeanne on May 3,1952. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career at J. Burnham, Inc., an appliance, electronics, and furniture store where he rose from salesman to Vice-President during his 40 year career. Jim greatly enjoyed watching and participating in various sports throughout his life- he was an avid golfer until well into his 80's, and had been a member at Briarwood Country Club and Crag Burn Golf Club in his younger years. He had played ice hockey, baseball, and paddle ball, and held season tickets to the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres for many years. He and Jeanne loved to attend all of the activities that their children and grandchildren participated in, including baseball games, hockey games, and swimming meets. He also enjoyed many years of Florida vacations with Jeanne, his brother Tom (Jane) Toughey, and his children and grandchildren. Jim/Dad/Papa will be cherished and remembered always for so many characteristics- his friendly and outgoing personality ( he knew someone wherever you went), his optimist outlook on life, always seeing the good in others, his beautiful smile, his sincere offer to help with whatever you were doing, his love for animals and flowers, his gracious acceptance of declining health, his impeccable manners and gentlemanly ways- never missing an opportunity to say "thank you". We fondly remember him answering the phone with " top of the morning to ya!" as well as his warning the grandchildren that " nothing good happens after midnight!". Jim was very proud of his family, and never missed an opportunity to tell them how special and loved they were.Above all, he was a loving, kind, and generous father and grandfather who will remain in our hearts forever. A mass in celebration of his life will be held at the St. John Neumann Chapel/Museum at 1085 Englewood Ave. on Saturday August 14 at 10:45 am. Friends are most welcome to attend.