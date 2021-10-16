 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James F. PECK
0 comments

James F. PECK

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

PECK - James F. June 19, 1952 - October 4, 2021. Passed away in North Port, FL, formerly of Strickersville, NY, and owner of "Southtowns Painting". Son of the late Alfred and Helen Peck. Loving brother of Gail F. Major (Peck). Uncle to Christopher A. Arnold (Susan) and Jamie J. Arnold. Great-uncle to Genevieve, Rhys, Landon and Cali Arnold. Many loving friends (Wales Center) and family. Avid hunter, fisherman, and jokester. Donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Depew-Lancaster NY. Private services for family only.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News