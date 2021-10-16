James F. PECK

PECK - James F. June 19, 1952 - October 4, 2021. Passed away in North Port, FL, formerly of Strickersville, NY, and owner of "Southtowns Painting". Son of the late Alfred and Helen Peck. Loving brother of Gail F. Major (Peck). Uncle to Christopher A. Arnold (Susan) and Jamie J. Arnold. Great-uncle to Genevieve, Rhys, Landon and Cali Arnold. Many loving friends (Wales Center) and family. Avid hunter, fisherman, and jokester. Donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Depew-Lancaster NY. Private services for family only.