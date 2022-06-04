James B. KNAPP

KNAPP - James B. Age 89, a former Amherst resident and middle school teacher in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District, died in his home in Williamsburg, VA on May 23, 2022 after a sudden onset of ALS. Mr. Knapp was a native of Meadville, PA, where he attended public schools and received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Allegheny College in 1954. Following a two year stint as a clerk typist in the U.S. Army's 2nd Armored Division in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, he began studies at State Teachers College (now State University of NY at Fredonia) for a master's degree in education. His first teaching job was at an elementary school in Celoron, NY in 1958, where he met another new teacher, Sheila S. Finch. The two of them married in Jamestown in September 1960. In the summer of 1964 Mr. Knapp and his young family moved to Kenmore. He was hired by Ken-Ton Schools to be a sixth-grade teacher at the then-brand-new Holmes Elementary School in Tonawanda, where he taught for the next 18 years. In 1982, Mr. Knapp transferred to Benjamin Franklin Middle School and continued to teach sixth-grade classes up until his retirement in 1992. He and wife Sheila relocated later that year to southern Virginia; Sheila bravely fought a five-year battle with cancer before succumbing to the disease in February 1996. Mr. Knapp remarried a year-and-a-half later to Sydney Wharton Jones of Petersburg, VA. The couple made their home, first in Petersburg, then in Williamsburg, VA in 2010 up to the time of his passing. Outside the classroom, Mr. Knapp devoted his time to raising his family of five children in Eggertsville and sharing their activities. Beginning in the 1970s he and a partner, Joel Weiss, ran a series of summer day camps for children in Western New York. For several summers in the 1980's he found employment as a desk clerk at the now-demolished William Baker Hotel at Chautauqua Institution. It was also during this time that Mr. Knapp became a very active plateletpheresis donor at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was an avid lifelong reader of many books and periodicals, and relished his discussions of current affairs with friends and relatives. In his earlier years, Mr. Knapp enjoyed traveling and outdoor camping with his family; he became an enthusiastic gardener after his retirement and loved to show off his latest botanical work to house guests. He was a lifelong Mason, being raised in Lodge # 408, Meadville, PA, and later joining Blandford # 3 in Petersburg, VA before becoming affiliated with Chickahominy Lodge # 286 in Toano, VA. Mr. Knapp is survived by his second wife of 25 years, Sydney Lynn Wharton Jones Knapp; sons, James B. (Anne) Knapp Jr. of Leesburg, VA; Robert M. (Lisa) Knapp of Montgomery, AL; Paul S. (Elizabeth) Knapp of Dinwiddie County, VA; daughters, Sheila C. Michelli of Vancouver, WA and Mary R. Knapp of Colonial Heights, VA; stepsons, Samuel G. (Anne) Jones V of Mt. Pleasant, SC and David W. (Delphine Aubourg) Jones of Edina, MN; cousins, Carol Ann Beers of Meadville, PA, R. Thomas Knapp of Galion, OH, David F. (Jane) Knapp of Port Richey, FL; fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held at NELSEN FUNERAL HOME, Williamsburg, on May 28. Mr. Knapp's ashes will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Meadville, with those of his first wife, Sheila. Memorial contributions can be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 or at https://cratercommunityhospice.org.