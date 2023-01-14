J. Michael FASENMYER

FASENMYER - J. Michael "Mike" July 4, 1943 - December 31, 2022. Proud Father & Grandfather, Retired Teacher, and Life-long Friend to Many. Mike Fasenmyer, former East Aurora resident, passed while in hospice care in Orlando, Florida surrounded by, on Saturday, December 31st. He was 79. Born on July 4th, 1943, in Erie, PA, Mike was the son of the late Agnes McLafferty and Jim Fasenmyer, and loving nephew of the late David & Beula McLafferty. Mike was admitted to Edinboro University on a full art scholarship and graduated with a degree in Geography. His Masters of Education from Buffalo State culminated into a 30+ year career teaching 7th grade Social Studies at the Orchard Park Middle School. Mike's teaching tenure included many map rallies and leading the annual educational trips to Washington D.C. When Mike first moved to New York, he designed and hand-built his A-Frame home in Craneridge, NY. In 1980, he found the "perfect house" in East Aurora for his family with a backyard opening onto Hamlin Park. Mike typically could be found coaching his childrens' sport teams, building a deck, painting a house, listening to reggae music, camping with his kids at NASCAR races, picking up his children at the Boys & Girls Club, bowling, or just enjoying a nice cold Pepsi, some wings, and rooting for the Buffalo Bills. After retiring from teaching, Mike traded in the lake-effect snow for sunny Orlando, Florida. All his Buffalo buddies now had a place to stay when they wanted to thaw out. Mike quickly adapted to warmer weather, year-round golf, and being closer to Cocoa Beach, his favorite place to visit. Here, his passion for "really cool tattoos" really took off. His art skills enabled him to illustrate much of his own tattoo work. Even as Mike's physical limitations became more challenging, he never let that break his spirit. He even earned a total of four "Hole-in-Ones" on the golf course and had the trophies to prove it. Mike had a special place in his heart for children with disabilities and was very passionate in his donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children® throughout his life. The family requests that any donations be made to https://donate.lovetotherescue.org or call 716-674-8666. Mike is survived by his three children, Ryan Fasenmyer (Jackie LeTarte), Chad Fasenmyer, and Leah Nolan (Matt), his granddaughter, Ava Nolan, and many life-long friends. Mike will be most remembered for his selfless dedication to his three children, and he was never shy about telling everyone what a proud father he was. A Celebration of Life event will be held at later date.