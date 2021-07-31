Herbert Emil, Jr. WELLER

WELLER - Herbert Emil, Jr. Herbert Emil Weller, Jr. passed away July 17, 2021, in Panama City, FL after a brief illness. His beloved wife of 63 years, Carol, and his daughter Laura were at his side. He is survived by his son David, his son-in-law Chris, two grandchildren, a niece, and nephew. Herb was born in Buffalo in 1931, to Herbert Emil and Florence Weller. In his youth, his older sister June was his close companion. Herb was a child of the Depression and grew up to be a diligent worker holding very high standards for himself. He graduated from Buffalo Tech High School in 1949, skilled in mechanical drafting and design. He used these skills throughout life, both professionally and at home. Herb met his future wife, Carol Seitz, at Sunset Bay Beach, Buffalo. They married in 1957, a day that he said was his happiest. His love of planes led him to work at Bell Aerospace in Buffalo, where he stayed until he and Carol became parents of twins. He then joined Western Electric, first in Buffalo and later in Omaha and Atlanta. Herb held patents involving the production of wire cable and worked on the first generations of fiber optic manufacturing equipment. Herb and his family resided in Williamsville through 1976. They had family and close friends in the area who often shared summer evenings with them in the family pool. Herb enjoyed watching football with his nephew Gerard "Sonny" Lynch, especially when the Bills would play. He shared his love of planes and rockets with his children, building model rockets and launching them together. He and Carol retired to Panama City Beach, savoring the beach and the lack of snow. He was a member of the Panama City Coast Guard Auxiliary Floatilla #19 and enjoyed the friendship of other avid boaters. Herb lived a full life with family and friends. A memorial service will be held later this year in Buffalo.