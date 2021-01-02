Harry H., Jr. LANG

LANG - Harry H., Jr. Of Buffalo, NY and Naples, FL, died on December 16th, after a brief illness. He was 93 years old. Harry was born in Buffalo to Mildred (nee Schwartz) and Harry H. Lang. The second of four children, he grew up in the Parkside neighborhood and, as an avid sailor from a young age, on Crescent Beach, Ontario. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1943 and voluntarily joined the Army to serve the United States in WWII where he was stationed in Germany. After graduating from Colgate University in 1950, he obtained a master's degree from the University at Buffalo School of Social Work in 1952 and began what became a 42-year career of service at Hillside Children's Center in Rochester, NY. Harry started at Hillside as a social worker and retired in 1994 as Vice President. Frequently working 12-14-hour days, he lived on campus for many years, often eating meals in the cottages with the children and staff. He was committed to ensuring that Hillside provided high quality services that were in the best interest of children and families. During his extraordinary career, he was responsible for operations, program development, and staff development. Upon retirement, one of the cottages on Hillside's campus was named "Lang Cottage" in recognition of Harry and his tremendous influence on Hillside. The Harry Lang Staff Scholarship Fund was created to honor his steadfast dedication and numerous contributions to Hillside's mission. Harry was also a generous benefactor to Colgate University where his donations helped to establish the Harry H. Lang Cross Country Course and address other needs of students and faculty throughout the years. Harry was an avid Bills fan and prior to spending his winters in Florida, attended all home games with his brother Kurt as a season ticket holder from 1963-1997. In addition to his passion for sailing and golfing, he was also a flight instructor and glider pilot (a license of which he maintained until he was 90). He had an immense interest in history and loved to travel, visiting over 15 countries throughout Europe, Africa, and the South Pacific. He was a lifelong member of Central Presbyterian Church. Harry was devoted to his family and their well-being. He was survived by his sister-in-law, Sandy A. (Kurt) Lang (nee Schultz) of Buffalo and preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty L. (Douglas) Kuhn, brothers Robert B. and Kurt S. Lang, and nephew Edward C. "Tad" (Karyn) Kuhn. He is deeply missed by Kurt's children, Dr. Jennifer K. (Fraser Sim) Lang and Jason R. (Jennifer) Lang of Buffalo, and Betty's children, Candace K. (Michael) Niznik of Longwood, FL, Eric D. (Greyson) Kuhn of Greensboro, NC, and Kari K. (Peter) Krakow of Ithaca. He is fondly remembered as "Uncle Harry" by further generations of nieces and nephews and countless friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harry can be made to Hillside Children's Center.