Harriet M. BLOCK

BLOCK - Harriet M. (nee Hallie) Age 92, February 5, 1930 - September 22, 2022, Hallie Block passed away peacefully at her home at Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA, following a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Irving "Buddy" Block who predeceased her on January 1st, 1980. Hallie was born and raised in Buffalo, NY where she made many lifelong friends. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Buffalo, majoring in early childhood education. Hallie and Buddy were married on June 18, 1950. She became the Director of the Temple Beth Zion Nursery School and later taught kindergarten at Kadimah Academy of Buffalo. She was active in the Temple Sisterhood and NCJW and in later years, she volunteered her time escorting women to abortion clinics. Following Buddy's death in 1980, she was thrown into the position of becoming a strong, independent woman. In 2014, she made the decision to leave Buffalo and move to Peabody, MA, to be closer to family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys in her life, and they affectionately called her Geema. She remained in touch not only with her friends from Buffalo, but also her friends' children. She made many new friends at Brooksby Village where she started a popular writing group. Hallie was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Isadore "Skip" and Ella Morrison. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Beth (Dan Sallberg) of Hawaii, Linda (Alan Synenki) of Beverly, MA and Daniel (Susan) of Goshen, NY; as well as her grandchildren, Jodi DeJesus and Amy Fessette of Beverly, MA, Jason Block of Richmond, VA, Allison Kellner of Hoboken, NJ, and Jessica Block of NYC. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Judith Levinson (Bernard) of Pennsylvania; a niece; and a nephew; as well as many cousins. At Hallie's request, there will be no funeral services. A private graveside service will be held at a future date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Care Dimensions of Danvers, MA, or to Planned Parenthood. Local arrangements are being handled by STANETSKY-HYMANSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL where condolences may also be shared.