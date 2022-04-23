Harold L. and Mary D. COHEN

COHEN - Harold L. and Mary D. "We Remember Them" Come Celebrate Lives Well Lived! The energy behind Buffalo's Theatre District revival & the creators of Buffalo's Insect World. Harold L. Cohen SUNY Professor & Dean Emeritus, School of Architecture & Planning, Artist, Designer, Visionary. Mary D. Cohen Buffalo Museum of Science Curator of Entomology, Author, Fulbright Scholar. Thursday April 28 1:00pm MEMORIAL: Burchfield Penney Art Center,1300 Elmwood Avenue. Come or watch Live at https://fb.me/e/2d7uhOIKf. Friday April 29 10:30am HONORS: Come see Harold's Star set at the Plaza of Stars. Entrance of the Theatre District, corner of Main & Tupper streets. Call/Text: Lore Devra Levin 817-517-3850 www.haroldlcohen.com