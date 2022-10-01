MITCHELL - Gloria (nee Whitney) On September 17, 2022, Gloria Mitchell (nee Whitney) passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. She was 79 years young. It would be wrong to say Gloria lost her battle as she never stopped fighting. When anyone else would have given up, this beautiful woman stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance look like. Gloria did not quit. Even though she is no longer here, it does not mean she lost her fight. Gloria is survived by her husband of 43 years, Paul Mitchell; predeceased by her son, Robert Hasard; survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Debora Wolf and husband, Chris; daughter, Wendy Meyer and husband, Hank; son, Paul Mitchell, Jr.; son, Joseph Mitchell and wife, Cheryl; son, William Mitchell; along with 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and beloved Westie and Lily. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N. Center Street, Statesville, NC, on October 13, 2022, at 11 AM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Lutheran Church, Statesville, NC.