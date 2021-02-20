Giro Anthony MODICA

MODICA - Giro Anthony "Jerry" "Jer" "Big Guy" Born in Buffalo, New York on April 22, 1933 to Rosario Modica and Mary Cordoro, and passed peacefully on February 12, 2021 in Redlands, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Modica was a first-generation Italian American, and proud veteran of the United States Navy, from which he retired in 1963. He is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Fleet Reserve Association, The Fraternal Order of the Eagles (Depew, NY), and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish (Redlands, CA). He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Lakers. Jerry grew up in Buffalo, NY where he owned Twin City Auto Transmission. After building a successful business, the family moved to Redlands, CA in May of 1989. He was Service Writer at Hatfield Buick until his retirement in 1999. Mr. Modica is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann C. Modica; children, Anthony Modica (Buffalo, NY), Elizabeth Loomis (Redlands, CA) and Joseph Modica (Redlands, CA) and their spouses Sarah Modica, Scott Loomis, and Candice Cabanilla Stewart; he has 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Modica was, and will always be known for his love of family, and his influence will go on for generations to come. There will be a viewing at Cortner Chapel, in Redlands, on Wednesday, March 3, from 5-8 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Mass celebrating his life will be held on March 4, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, in Redlands, at 10 AM, followed by a burial at Riverside National Cemetery at noon. La Famiglia