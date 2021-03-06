HOBIKA - Geraldyne Bewley Geraldyne Bewley Hobika died peacefully on February 27, 2021, with her family by her side in Clarence, New York. Gerry was born May 21, 1932, to William and Adele Bewley of Buffalo. She graduated from Bennett High School, Class of 1952. She received her Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts from the University at Buffalo. She married Grant H. Hobika, MD, on June 5, 1954. During their 43 years of marriage, Gerry and Grant brought seven children into this world. As an artist, Gerry's preferred medium was painting, and she admired the work of the French artist Henri Matisse, as well as more contemporary non-objective works of the New York School. Many of her paintings brighten the homes of family and friends, as well as in public installations. Her passion for art inspired a trip to Italy to see the Renaissance masterpieces in person. In addition to being an accomplished artist, Gerry was also a talented cook. She loved exploring diverse and exotic cuisines from around the world, and she learned to make many traditional Middle Eastern dishes from the period of her life when she lived with her Lebanese in-laws after marriage to Grant. Gerry brought beauty to so many aspects of her life, from her vivid paintings to handmade bridal veils for her daughters and family friends, to her lovely and welcoming home where she hosted countless Sunday dinners and memorable holiday gatherings, where the guest list could quite easily exceed 50 people through family alone! Gerry will be remembered most as a remarkably devoted mother and grandmother, the matriarch of her abundant family. Affectionately known as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she relished spending time with each of them and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She was extraordinarily kind to all, and she taught her children through the lessons of life the importance of humility, compassion, and perseverance. And she charged them all with the responsibility to someday do the same for their children. Mrs. Hobika is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Grant and Carol, Leslie and Mark, Elissa and Donald, Stephanie and David, Geoffrey and Aimee, Kathlin and David, and Thomas and Marysue; 25 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-three years, Grant, and her younger brother, Roger Bewley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Geraldyne and Grant Hobika '52 Memorial Scholarship, Upstate Medical University, at https://medalumni.upstate.edu/scholarshipgifts or by sending checks to: Upstate Medical Alumni Foundation, Setnor Academic Bldg #1510, 750 E. Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210. Please note in memo that the contribution is for the Geraldyne and Grant Hobika '52 Memorial Fund.