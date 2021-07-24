Gerald C. IGOE

IGOE - Gerald C. "Jerry" July 1st, 1928 - July 5th, 2021. Son of the late John T. and Ruth (nee Myers) Igoe; beloved husband of the late Noreen (nee Toomey) Igoe; loving father of Gerald P. (Mary Powers) and Robert M. (Danielle) Igoe; cherished grandfather of Matthew T. Igoe; predeceased by his siblings John T. Igoe, Jr. and Maryann Fick; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jerry was an All-High back-stroker at South Park High School (Class of 1946) and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served under Lt. General Robert Eichelberger in Occupied Japan. Upon returning to Buffalo, Jerry started working at Bethlehem Steel. Beginning as a laborer mechanic, he worked his way up to master mechanic and ultimately to supervisor, responsible for most of the heavy vehicles in the plant. Upon his retirement in 1990, Jerry became a near-daily golfer at Grover Cleveland Golf Course, where he played until 2019, occasionally shooting his age. After his beloved wife of 65 years, Noreen, died on St. Patrick's Day 2020, Jerry's wish to remain in his home was made possible by the indefatigable efforts of his son Bob, with assistance from son Jerry. Following Noreen's lead, Jerry donated his body to the Jacobs School of Medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Jerry and Noreen at 10 AM on August 21st, 2021 at St. Aloysius Gozaga R. C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga.