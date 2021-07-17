Gary Richard WALKER

WALKER - Gary Richard Of Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on July 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice (Hoffner) Walker; his daughter, Debra Fletcher; son-in-law, Jason; and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Josephine (Todaro) Walker; and sister, Marianne (Walker) Eubanks. Gary was born and raised in Kenmore, NY, graduated from Kenmore West, and received his bachelor's degree from Kent State University. Gary and his wife moved to Virginia in 2009 and spent much of their retirement traveling Europe. Gary was an avid fisherman and golfer and a dedicated fan of the Bills and Sabres. After coaching his daughter's softball team for many years, Gary changed focus and spent 25 plus years officiating girls' softball and volleyball. He will be remembered most for his unfailing logic, soft-spoken kindness, and loving devotion to his family.