Frank Richard, Sr. NERO

NERO - Frank Richard, Sr. Frank R. Nero, Sr. of Williamsville, NY, peacefully transitioned into eternal life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at age 87 in Cary, NC, with his wife and daughters by his side. The youngest of 3 children, he is preceded in death by his father, Ottaviano; mother, Maria Rose; brother, Jess Nero; and sister, Rosemary Nero Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite Nero (neé Staebell), his 4 children from a previous marriage (Suzanne Ebert Nero): Cynthia Nero August, Frank Richard Nero, Jr., Lori Nero Ghosal (Kanchan), and Steven P. Nero (Olga); 9 grandchildren: Jennifer Hyatt (Richard), Julianne Daniel (David), Alexandra Nero, Dominique Nero, Nicholas Frank Nero, Rani Marie Ghosal, Cassandra Nero, Jessica Nero and Angelica Nero; 2 great-grandchildren: Cynthia Helen Hyatt and Christopher Frank Daniel; 3 step-children: Stacey Scott (deceased), Susan Basil (Robert), and Andrew Ray (Lindsey); 5 step-grandchildren: Robert Basil, Jr., Jack Basil, Patrick Basil, Andrew Ray, Jr. and Harrison Ray. He is lovingly remembered by Lynmarie Martin and Lisa Nero, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born May 29, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, Frank (Chick) was a first-generation American. His parents sacrificed so he could attend St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. He graduated from S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo where he played Quarterback (22) for the Buffalo Bulls. A natural leader with a commanding presence, he built a remarkable career. Beginning in sales at Westwood Pharmaceuticals, he was promoted to President by age 39, the youngest President in the company's history, and Vice-President of Bristol-Myers Squibb. He became CEO at CECOS International, successfully selling the company. In his "retirement" he built a management consulting firm, an educational publishing firm, and a real estate investment firm. He gave back personally and professionally in many capacities serving on the Board of Directors at St. Joe's and D'Youville College and was a founding member of the Stacey Scott Lung Cancer Registry. He mentored and supported many in their professional successes. His gifts were that of creativity, insight, tireless dedication, and love of family and friends. Loyal to the core, selfless, generous, witty and charming, these qualities shone through in everything he did, blessing everyone in his life. Frank played as hard as he worked and loved being active. A lifetime member of Park Country Club and The Buffalo Club, he played tennis and golf and traveled throughout North America and Europe with his family. As a "snowbird" Frank and Marguerite spent their winters in Hilton Head Island where he built his dream house and dedicated his time to investing in real estate, remaining active and creating exciting experiences for his grandchildren, all of whom he cherished. Each grandchild's first driving experience was Papa's golf cart! Often, he could be seen winking and saying: "What Happens at Papa's house, Stays at Papa's House!" We miss you Papa! ~ A Life Well Lived ~ A Memorial Service is on Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY. A luncheon follows at Park Country Club, 4949 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY. Questions on arrangements can be directed to 919-244-1097. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his preferred charity, The Stacey Scott Lung Cancer Registry, Roswell Park Foundation.