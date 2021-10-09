RUMSEY - Francis Chisholm "Sandy" It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Francis Chisholm Rumsey ("Sandy") on Saturday, September 25, from complications of COVID-19. Sandy was born in Buffalo, New York in 1932 to Harry L. Chisholm and Melba Kent Chisholm, both of Buffalo. She attended the Buffalo Seminary and received her degree in interior design from Endicott College. After a brief time in San Francisco in the mid-1950s, Sandy married Robert B. Rumsey and moved to Dundas, Ontario, Canada. There she raised three children and made many wonderful and long-lasting friendships. She continued her deep connection to the Buffalo area as an avid sailor at the family cottage Rose Hill on Lake Erie in the summer and skiing the slopes of Holimont Resort in Ellicottville in the winter. After the death of Bob in 1989, Sandy returned to the Buffalo area and quickly reestablished connections with both new and old friends in the area. She was an active member and supporter of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Buffalo Yacht Club, and the Garrett Club and an avid donor to a host of charities in the Buffalo area. Sandy was always up for an adventure, rafting in Alaska or traveling to Kenya. Sandy was an amazing and outgoing personality. Boldly outspoken, endlessly interested in all things, and unapologetically herself, Sandy had an infectious and inspiring energy to everyone that came in contact with her. Her presence in the world will be sorely missed. Sandy is preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Chisholm (2020) and her husband Robert B Rumsey (1989). She is survived by her three children Robert K. Rumsey, Allison B. Rumsey, David C. Rumsey and five grandchildren -- Sophie Emery, Phineas Emery, Benjamin Emery, Holon Rumsey and Duncan Rumsey. Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to: Friends of Night People | Friends of Night People (https://friendsofnightpeople.com).Memorial Reception, October 23rd, from 12 PM to 2PM, at the Buffalo Yacht Club.