CLEARY - Father Dennis W. Father Dennis W. Cleary peacefully passed away on September 24, 2021 in Getzville, NY. He was 73 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 44 years. He is survived by brothers Timothy Cleary, Ronald Cleary, Bradley Cleary, and Gary (Darcie) Cleary, Aunt Cordelia (uncle Carl) Rohloff, many nieces and nephews, many cousins, and countless friends. He is predeceased by his mother Bernadine McCarthy; grandparents Florence and Damian Mueller and Joanna and James Cleary; brothers John and Robert Cleary and David Gravell;, aunt Geraldine (Ralph) Stroh, aunt Valeria (Donald) Zeisz; uncle LaVerne (June) Mueller; and aunt Elvera Mueller. Dennis Cleary was born in Buffalo, NY, on August 11, 1948. He attended Catholic Schools and graduated from Bishop Turner High School. Father Cleary obtained his B.A. in Philosophy from St. John Vianney Seminary, and his M. Div and M.A. in Theology from the Maryknoll Seminary. Father Cleary was ordained on May 21, 1977 Following his ordination Father Cleary served God's people in mission overseas, as well as in leadership roles with the Maryknoll Society. Fr Cleary spent 18 years in Venezuela, followed by ten years of leadership roles with Maryknoll in the US. Fr. Cleary then returned to overseas mission in Asia where he taught at Northeastern University in Shenyang, China for two years, followed by three years of additional leadership service to the Maryknoll Society in the US. Fr. Cleary returned to Asia to teach seminarians and future missionaries in South Korea, followed by an additional three years in China where he helped direct the Maryknoll China Teachers Program. Father Dennis lived out his final years in the place he always considered his only true home, Buffalo, NY. He traveled extensively, but knew where his roots were and where he belonged. He will be missed by many, especially Deacon Paul Bork and Kimberly Krisch who both helped care for him at the end of his illness. Please join us to remember Father Cleary at a Memorial Service November 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at St. Francis Assissi Church (73 Adam Street - Tonawanda, NY 14150).