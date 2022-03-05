Ellen M. JOHNSON

JOHNSON - Ellen M. Of Avon, CT, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022, at McLean Health Center in Simsbury. She was 100 years old on her last birthday. Ellen was born on September 14, 1921, in Buffalo, NY, to Carroll "Glenn" and Jennie Corbin. In 1972, she moved to Avon with her husband, William Johnson, now deceased. She was previously active in Christ Episcopal Church in Avon and Sound of New England Chorus (SONE), a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. SONE is an award-winning chorus which has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as other large group venues throughout the US. She loved singing and had many friends and adventures with SONE. At Christ Church she was member of a needle point group which made covers for their kneelers showing colorful biblical scenes. Ellen loved animals and enjoyed rescuing two greyhounds, Babe Ruth and Prince. The morning of February 18th, she was serenaded by a quartet from The Threshold Chorus of Greater Hartford which contributed to the peacefulness of her death. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Marcia Wallach and her husband, Steve Wallach of Titusville, NJ; two granddaughters, Jennifer McLean of Portsmouth, RI, and Sarah McLean of N. Hollywood, CA, as well as their mother Patricia McLean of Portsmouth, RI; and her niece, Ann Sullivan, of New Hartford. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Johnson of Stamford, CT and her son, Bruce McLean of Portsmouth, RI. Ellen's burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to McLean Affiliates, Inc., 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Arrangements are being handled by The AHERN FUNERAL HOMES, INC., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.