Ellen H. ANDERSON

ANDERSON - Ellen H. Age 88, passed away peacefully in her home and surrounded by family on 7th June, 2021, after a short illness. As she often said, her greatest joy was her family that included her husband of 65 years, Burtram W. Anderson, her sons William K. Anderson, David R. Anderson and her daughter Jennifer C. Luscher as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ellen was born in Mount Vernon, New York on 2nd June, 1933 to her parents Harry W. Meitzel and Katherine Meitzel. She is also survived by her older sister Lois DeBrock and was preceded in death by her half-sister Jean Musgrave. A 1955 graduate of Cornell University, Ellen received her degree in Home Economics then dedicated herself to being a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. She was renowned for her cooking, preparing many extraordinary meals enjoyed by family and friends, and later started a catering business. Her baking was legendary! Ellen was also a longtime member of P.E.O., the philanthropic organization dedicated to the advancement of women, where she once served as New York State President. A woman of tremendous faith, she was a member of Unity Buffalo and Unity Vero Beach where she and Burt spent the winter months for the past 20 years. Ellen was always first to volunteer at both and supported many other organizations throughout western New York and Florida. Ellen often described her passions as family, food and traveling, and she and Burt visited many destinations in the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico over many years. She also enjoyed entertaining, film, singing, theatre and concerts, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Buffalo Philharmonic. Ellen recently said "I guess in general I just love life." She did, and lived a most extraordinary one. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Buffalo, 1243 Delaware Avenue on 24th July at 11:00 AM. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., and the P.E.O. Foundation.