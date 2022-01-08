Elizabeth JESAITIS HEIDLER

JESAITIS HEIDLER - Elizabeth (nee Knapp) Elizabeth Knapp Jesaitis Heidler Beth was born on November 19,1938 in Buffalo, NY, to Carol Ada (Zimmerman) Knapp and Samuel Timothy Knapp. In 1958, following graduation from Mount Mercy Academy, Beth married Patrick Jesaitis, with whom she had five beloved children. In 1969, they settled in Kansas City, Missouri. The driving forces in Beth's life were her faith, her family, and her friends. Her career was spent in Christian community development and addiction recovery. Helping and advocating for others were Beth's passions! In addition, she loved to bake, paint with pastels and make her own greeting cards. Beth died peacefully on December 16, 2021 in Kansas City, MO, with family at her side. She was predeceased by Joseph Heidler, her husband of 20 years, her stepson Michael, and her sister Carol Miller. Beth is survived by her sister Lois Dischinger; her children, Lynne, Colleen, Tim, Amy, and Steve; and her much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village, KS, on January 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, Kansas City Province, Box 339, Liberty, MO 64069. Please indicate that the donation is for the P.B. Companions.