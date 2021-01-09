Elaine Frank BOLDT

BOLDT - Elaine Frank Born May 21st, 1939 passed away December 7th, 2020 at the age of 81, at her home in Sun City West, AZ. Elaine married Robert Boldt, August 22nd, 1959 and was survived by her husband, Robert; three children: Chris Boldt (Wendy), Candida Luders (Marvin) and Scott Boldt (Leslie); also, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Elaine graduated from St. Mary's On the Hill in Lancaster, NY. And at the time of graduation, she received an award for being Best Business Student at St. Mary's. After graduation, with the help of one of her teachers, she went to work for Hobbs & Howe, a janitorial supply company, as secretary to the vice-president of the company. After Hobbs & Howe, Elaine went to work for Scott Aviation, an aerospace company, also as secretary to the vice-president. In 1970, Elaine was hired to run a contest to name the new hockey league franchise team, which turned out to be the Buffalo Sabres. The owners of the Sabres, Seymour H. Knox, III and Northrup Knox asked Elaine if she would like to come work for them as their secretary and she accepted. For 15 years from 1970-1985, she worked for the Buffalo Sabres, retiring from the Sabres in 1985. Elaine then turned to working with her husband, Robert on their dairy farm in Bliss, NY. Elaine enjoyed working with the animals and had a passion for gardening. For the next 14 years, Elaine and Robert spent their time between Sun City West, AZ and their home in Bliss, NY. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held for Elaine Boldt at the Desert Palms Church in Sun City West, AZ., on January 15th at 10 AM MST, and will available for live-stream viewing or afterwards at the desertpalmschurch.org website.