SCHREIER - Edward J. Edward J. Schreier passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts in the early morning of April 6, 2022, at the age of 79. Ed was born in Buffalo, New York on October 10th, 1942, son of the late Edward F. Schreier and Geraldine McMahon. Ed attended Bishop Timon High School, Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and earned his D.D.S. from the University of Buffalo School of Dentistry. After dental school, Ed served three years as a lieutenant in the Navy aboard the USS Isle Royale in California. Following his honorable discharge, Ed and his wife, Joyce Gray Schreier moved to Boston where he completed his pediatric dentistry internship and residency at Tufts New England Medical Center Boston Floating Hospital, becoming a Board-certified pediatric dentist. In 1978, "Dr. Ed" founded Norwell Pediatric Dentistry, in nearby Scituate, serving the south shore for over 40 years. Dr. Ed went out of his way to accommodate special needs patients who benefited from his patience, flexibility and authentic concern. His child-focused approach, good cheer, gentle ways, and signature array of embroidered pants put all his patients at ease. Ed was known for hard work and being industrious-from his paper route as a young man in South Buffalo, becoming an Eagle Scout to working in the Erie County Parks system summers while in school. Outside of his profession, Ed contributed to his community in many ways. He served nine years on the Hingham School Board. Foremost, however, was his devotion to his family. Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; his daughters Rachel (Charlie) Schewe and Emily (Chad) Sumner; his brothers Peter (Paula) Schreier and John (Nancy) Schreier, and their families; and his grandchildren, Emme, Kate and Gretel Schewe, and William, Henry and Clara Sumner. A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 7th 2022 at Old Ship Church, Hingham, Massachusetts.