E. John ZICCARELLI

ZICCARELLI - E. John Passed away April 28, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by love with his wife, Wendy, by his bedside, per his wishes. He was loved by many, as he greatly impacted our lives, leaving us forever changed. Love never dies. John is not gone; he is just in a different and more beautiful place than we could ever imagine. John lives on through us. When you cross a Florida draw bridge, say "Ha ha" at the draw bridge controller because you made it over without having to wait. When you see red or black pepper, laugh and remember the large quantities of pepper that John used on his food. When you go to work, "suit up" in your best silk suit and tie. When you are in a line, talk to John and laugh and tell him "lines are for losers". When you go to an appointment, say "They are lucky I showed up". When you see a swarm of dragonflies (he called them "ear sewers") cover your ears so they cannot get in. When you are scrutinized about the number of desserts you have eaten, tell the critics "You are a good counter". When you go to a restaurant, never have your back towards the front door. When you see a house that is decorated with Griswold Christmas lights, giggle and tell John "You better put up more lights" playing into his competitive Christmas light display obsession. When you watch football, yell out "Malagigi" and give Italian horns to curse the opposing team. Cheer proudly for the Buffalo Bills. And mostly, when you go to a beach, listening to the ocean waves and feeling the warm sun on your skin, know that John is there with you, hearing everything you say to him. In accordance with his wishes, a private Memorial Service is planned.