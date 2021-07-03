Dr. Catherine BANNERMAN

BANNERMAN - Dr. Catherine "Katie" Physician and former Chief of Staff at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, CA died February 7th, 2021, at her home in Park City, Utah, in the loving care of her family and her partner Tad Sedgwick. She faced her diagnosis of glioblastoma with the same lightness, grace, and acceptance that she lived her life. Born in Florence, Italy, Katie grew up in Buffalo, NY and attended Calasanctius High School, the University of Toronto, and McGill Univeristy Medical School. She joined Torrance Memorial as Chief of Family Practice and Medical Director of the Transitional Care Unit, eventually assuming the role of Chief of Staff, a position she held from 1998 - 2000. She also served as Medical Director of Clinical Quality and the Palliative Care Program until her retirement in 2014. An adventurous athlete, Katie spent her retirement skiing in Park City Utah and kite surfing in Hawaii, as well as hosting numerous family gatherings. She had many talents and interests, including playing the guitar, sewing, needlepoint, and cooking. She was a loving and devoted partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. In addition to her partner Tad; she is survived by her daughters, Emily Vince and Nora Vince Ari (Erol); grandsons, Leo and Bodhi Ari; mother, Franca Bannerman; sisters, Francesca Bannerman and Isabella Bannerman (Jim Nolan); nephews, Edward and George Nolan; and many cherished friends.