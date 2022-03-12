Dorothy VARLEY

VARLEY - Dorothy (nee Skorupski) Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022. Dear sister of Joan (Donald) Skop and the late Florence (David) Morris, aunt, great-aunt, co-worker and friend to many. Daughter of the late Antoinette (Zawielak) and Alexander Skorupski. Born and raised in Buffalo and a graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College with a home economics teaching degree. She was employed as a home economics teacher in Lyndonville, NY and thereafter earned several Masters' degrees at Buffalo State Teachers College. She taught at Depew Elementary School for 38 years where she received the 1978 Educator of the Year award. During her retirement, Dorothy traveled extensively, was an avid reader and fanatic knitter and sewer. Her greatest passion was making stuffed teddy bears which she donated to many different organizations. All of her family's homes will be forever touched by her creativeness. Heaven will certainly be a more beautiful place, decorated with her handmade crafts. May all the little angels have stuffed teddy bears to hug. Dorothy, as was her nature, wanted to help others by donating her body to the UB School of Medicine for the purpose of research. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on March 26th, 2022, which would have been Dorothy's 97th birthday. The mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church in Springbrook, NY at 10:00 a.m. There will be no prior visitation. Donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or the SPCA of Erie County.