Dorothy Jean Thelma REINIG-BLAZYNSKI

REINIG-BLAZYNSKI - Dorothy Jean Thelma Born in Buffalo, on February 1, 1929, Dorothy made her peaceful transition at home on May 7, 2021, at the tender age of 92. Fiercely independent and in a league of her own, Dorothy was a lover of all things animal print, her grandchildren, and music. Seeing Elvis in concert in 1977 and meeting (and hugging and kissing!) Roy Orbison were two standout, joyful events in her life. A champion of the underdog, Dorothy lived by her own code, loved in her own way, and was nobody's fool - always going straight to the top whenever she saw injustice or incompetence. She devoted 15 years of her professional life working as a mental health aide at the former West Seneca Developmental Center, caring for the mentally and physically disabled. She is survived by all seven of her children, daughters Tamara Murray, mother of Spencer and Brandon; Sandra Blazynski; Barbara Blazynski. Sons Brian, Bruce, Kevin, Wally; grandchildren Heather Speidel (sons Mitchell and Jacob), Joele Blazynski, Erik Blazynski. Deep gratitude to their mother, Debbie Thompson. Goodbye, Pretty Woman. You were loved more than you'll ever know. To honor Dorothy, please donate in her name to the Buffalo Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227; or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) in loving memory of Dorothy's beloved brother, Dr. Ronald Reinig.