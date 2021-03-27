Dorothy J. CARPENTER

CARPENTER - Dorothy J. "Dottie" On March 19, 2021, Dorothy J. Sauer Carpenter, age 94, entered eternal rest. A lifelong Hamburg resident, Dorothy was much-loved in her town. She is survived by her children, Allan (Debra) Carpenter, Susan (Chuck) Raschke, Nancy (Ed) Parker, David (Marge) Carpenter; grandchildren Brian, Jeff, Ryan, Michael, Scott, Katie, Matt, Clay, Travis, and Emma; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy's greatest love was her family, and she delighted in spending time with them. Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 527. She enjoyed volunteering at the Erie County Fair, and also working on the election polls. She worked at Millar Bros. Pharmacy for 25 years, where she got to know most of the town's residents. After she retired, Dorothy enjoyed traveling extensively with a special group of seniors. She was a real "people person." Dorothy chose to donate her body to the U.B. Anatomical Gift Program for teaching and research. Thus, as per her request, there will be no calling hours and no memorial service. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date, to be determined. If desired, donations may be made to the Boston Lions Club in Dorothy's name. "A link has been broken in the household chain, but a chain is forming to the better land!"