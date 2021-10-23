KACZMAREK - Dorothy Ann Dorothy Ann Kaczmarek, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on October 15, 2021, two days before her 87th birthday. Daughter of the late Frank and Barbara Szuniewicz; Dorothy was born on October 17, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, where she lived her entire life and raised five children and many beloved pets. She was a passionate horseback-rider throughout her youth, and in her final years had the chance to ride in the Colorado Rockies and the Adirondack Mountains. She was a dedicated employee of the University of Buffalo for over 30 years. In her retirement, you could find Dorothy playing bingo and going on casino trips with her circle of good friends, taking time tending to her yard and garden, and spending quality time with her daughter. She loved to travel whenever she could and especially loved taking camping trips to her son's cabin and to Allegheny State Park where she would fish and spend quality time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her five children, Kevin (Christine) Kaczmarek, Debbie Cantie, Darryl Kaczmarek, David Kaczmarek, Kerry (Jean) Kaczmarek and her dear friend Lynn (Paul) Browne. She was also a beloved Nana to several grandchildren including Marty (Ashley) Rossow, Emily (Gregory) Koenig, Sarah Cantie, Richard Kaczmarek, Brandi Kaczmarek, Sydney Kaczmarek, Noah Kaczmarek, and Logan Kaczmarek. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Paisley, and Maxton Rossow. Dorothy will be remembered for her loving nature along with her quick wit and sense of humor. In her final days, these qualities continued to shine through. She continues to be loved and will be greatly missed.