Donna STRANGE GANGLOFF

STRANGE GANGLOFF - Donna (nee Kohorst) Donna (Kohorst) Strange Gangloff, 70, of Newstead, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021. Donna is the daughter of the late John and Delores (Hough) Kohorst. Survivors include her husband James Gangloff; children Lynda (Jimmy) Strange Renshaw, Jonathan (Stephanie) Strange, Todd Strange; grandchildren Tyler, Peyton, Ryan and Hunter. She is also survived by her siblings Kathie (Tony) Waclawski, Patti (late Martin) Staebell, Suzanne Cain, and Thomas (Patty) Kohorst. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was a 1969 graduate of Pembroke High School. After nearly 30 years she retired as a Dental Hygienist working in various counties within WNY. After retirement she gave back to her profession working in the Dental Program at ECC. She was also employed at Lancaster Middle School as a teacher's aide. Donna has donated her body to the Jacobs School of Medicine, University of Buffalo. Memorials can be made to University Buffalo Foundation-Account #9333-086126, Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226-0900 or to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.forevermissed.com/donna-gangloff. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1:30 PM- 3:30 PM, at the Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew, NY, with Celebration of Life to follow.