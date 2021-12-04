AHERN - Donata Josephine Donata Josephine Ahern February 19, 1932 - April 21, 2021 Donata was born February 19, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to Mary Shea Giffoniello and Emile Giffoniello. Donata spent her childhood in the country north of Buffalo, close to what is now the University at Buffalo North Campus. She spent her adult life in Holland, East Aurora and Buffalo, raising a family, working in education and social services, and building community. After teaching high school history, she worked for Erie County Social Services until retiring. Donata then pursued her passions full time as an active, highly respected elder in the Druid and Wiccan communities as well as other diverse spiritual communities. She attended Brushwood Folklore Center for over twenty years to lead workshops and ceremonies. She also taught meditation and various classes at UB. She was always there to listen or offer practical skills to those who sought her wisdom. Donata passed away suddenly on April 21, 2021 in Buffalo. She is survived by her children Ann, Michael, Daniel, Mary Jo and Patrick; son-in-law Gulliver; grandchildren Andy, Brendan, Melissa, Ronan, Fiona, as well as great-grandchildren Josephine and Felix. She joins her brother, Michael, her twin, Ursula Ann, and her parents on the next leg of her journey. A memorial service will be held at Brushwood in the summer of 2022. May the light that Donata spread continue to nourish her greater community, family and all that have had the honor to know and love her. She will forever be in our hearts. Blessed be.