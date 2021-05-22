 Skip to main content
SEEL - Donald W. Donald W. Seel October 4, 1928 - April 25, 2021 Title: A Generous Heart Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Army Veteran, Educator, Administrator, Prankster, and Helpful Neighbor. Don loved his family, West Seneca Jr. High students, Crystal Beach, Lake Chautauqua, Children of All Ages, crossword puzzles and Manhattans. Don was the beloved husband of Nancy (Koubik) Seel, and the late Alice (Duggan) Seel. Dear Father of Donald J. (Shelly) Seel. Loving grandfather of Erica and Donald L. and the late Nicole Seel. Great- grandfather of Nikolas Barry, David and Troy Seel. Brother of Joan (late Gabe) Lombard, and the late Erwin (late Martha), late James (late Marie), late Richard (Hazel), late Betty (late Jack) Gregor; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff at Mercy Nursing at Our Lady of Victory for their loving kindness. "One's life must matter." The Iron Lady Don's life mattered. Services were held May 1.

