Donald Ray HOOPER

HOOPER - Donald Ray Age 78, of Buffalo, NY, died February 6 after a brief illness, in the presence of his loving family. Donald, born in Warsaw, NY, is survived by his loving wife, Sang of Buffalo, NY, daughters Sarah Hooper (Doug) of Rochester, NY and Valerie Hooper (Tara) of South Hadley, MA, his five grandchildren, Harrison, Griffin, Charles, Iris, and Margaret, his sister Martha Taylor of Belfast, NY, and many foster children, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Hooper and Arloene Ordway of Fillmore, NY, and his brother, Douglas Hooper of Illinois. In retirement, Don and Sang relocated to Hilton, NY to be closer to family. Donations can be made to Foodlink, Open Door Mission, and Operation Homefront. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held in Summer 2021.