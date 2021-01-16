 Skip to main content
Diana LAVETTI DERION
LAVETTI DERION - Diana Age 89, passed away in Suffolk, VA, on December 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Diana was a graduate of Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing, and a long-time member of the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses of Broward County, FL. She was a devoted mother to three daughters: Toniann (Danville, CA), Lisa-Marie Wiesel (Boynton Beach, FL), Amy Lynn Barnard (Suffolk, VA) and adoring grandmother of Jeremy Howald and Nathan Howald (both of Livermore, CA). Diana was the sister of Alfred Lavetti of Ellicottville, NY, and Vilma Kohn of Cleveland, OH. In Diana's memory, donations may be made to the Kaleida Health Foundation. A private celebration of her life will be held later in 2021.

