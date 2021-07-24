Delphine KOZERA

KOZERA - Delphine "Del" Delphine "Del" Kozera passed away peacefully at age 87 at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home on January 28, 2021. Delphine (Gorski) Kozera was born on January 20, 1934 in Lackawanna, NY. Del graduated from Mount Mercy Academy and D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. She married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Kozera in 1956, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica and worked as a Registered Nurse while her husband attended medical school. Del returned to the medical field at her husband's OBGYN practice performing ultrasounds for 10 years after her children had grown. She and Dan travelled around the U.S. and to many countries with Poland, Italy, and Ireland among their favorite destinations. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family. She was a devoted daughter, a compassionate and loving wife, a selfless mother, a caring sister, a thoughtful aunt, and a loving grandmother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the daily crossword puzzle and Sudoku. She loved trying new recipes and making her old-time favorites which she graciously shared with her kids. Del was active in her children's lives as a President of the McKinley Elementary PTA, Cub Scout Den mother, and their biggest fan at sports events and dance recitals. Del was a wonderful dancer and always loved the opportunity to get on the dance floor. She was a devoted Buffalo Bills fan attending many Bills games. Del loved going to support her Buffalo Sabres especially when they played in the Aud. Del was loved by all who met her. She had an infectious laugh and made friends easily. On her frequent train rides from Buffalo to Albany to visit her family, she invariably arrived with several new friends and lots of stories. Del loved helping others. Even when she herself was considered a Senior, she would pick up the older ladies she knew and bring them to get their hair done. Del enjoyed playing cards and board games with her kids and grandkids. She always made you feel welcome whenever you would visit her. Del is predeceased by her husband, Daniel, and sister Gertrude Patronik. She is survived by her five children, David Kozera, Michael Kozera, Kathy (Steve) Rowe, Caryn (Steve) LaFleche, and Terry (Duncan) Macpherson; ten grandchildren, Alexander Kozera, Robert Kozera, Benjamin Kozera, Kevin Kozera, Kirsten Rowe Thomas, Annika Rowe, Ryan LaFleche, Megan LaFleche, Bryce Macpherson, and Andrew Macpherson; and her great-granddaughter Addison Kozera. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME at 3450 South Park Ave., in Blasedell on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 3:30-5:30 PM. A Celebratory Mass will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Bascilica, in Lackawanna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Del Kozera, to Jennifer Johnston, at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, New York, 14218.