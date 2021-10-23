Debby L. CHIARAMONTE

CHIARAMONTE - Debby L. Passed away on October 9, 2020. Our family could not have asked for anything more from her. She loved her husband, Tom, unconditionally. They were married for 44 wonderful years. Despite many health issues, she raised two beautiful children, Stacy and Tony. She loved them and her grandchildren, Addie and Kinsley, to the moon and back. She was known for her positive attitude and generosity. Debby was a graduate of Cleveland Hill High School and ECC. She began working as a registered nurse at Children's Hospital in 1971. She left to raise her children, then worked part-time as a school nurse in Williamsville. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays. Debby was the eldest of seven children and was adored by her siblings. She loved animals, especially her dog, Roxy. Debby was one of a kind and is missed every day.