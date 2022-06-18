Dean J. MARLINSKI

MARLINSKI - Dean J. June 8, 2022, passed peacefully at Hospice Buffalo, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of Norma (nee Saluzzo) and the late Francis; dear brother and friend of Martin (Christine) and Lynn (Michael) Baldwin; also survived by cousins, extended family and friends. Dean attended Maryvale School and graduated in 1986, he also completed courses at Hillsdale College and The Steel Craft Educational Center. Dean had a long career in the Hollow Metal doors and frames he was employed at the former Deronde Products Co., and presently employed for 35 plus years at Grosso Door and Hardware on Main Street in Clarence. Dean was well respected by all who worked with him and everyone who knew him. He was an active supporter of Hillsdale College and many veteran organizations.