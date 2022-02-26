Dawn Lea SIMONETTI

SIMONETTI - Dawn Lea (nee Harbridge) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Dawn was the first-born child of EmmaLou (Ralph) Young, and the late Donald Harbridge. The pride and joy of Dawn's life were her three children and two grandchildren Richard (Emily), Christopher (Patricia), Leah, Maxwell, and Maizie Simonetti. Dawn had four brothers: Michael, Jeffrey (Sandy), James, and the late Thomas Harbridge. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, and nephews who meant the world to her. Dawn was born in North Tonawanda, NY, where she stayed to raise her children. She moved to Sebring, FL, to enjoy her retirement in the warm sunny weather after her 30-year career at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. Her hobbies included reading, cooking, camping, and enjoying the company of her friends and family. Every August, Dawn looked forward to attending her annual family reunion in Brockway, PA. She was the best mom and provided her kids with endless amounts of love and support, as well as a lifetime of cherished memories. Dawn was beloved by those lucky enough to have crossed her path. She was a strong and beautiful woman with a kind soul and a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by all who love her. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be planned in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dawn, can make a donation to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at myotonic.org