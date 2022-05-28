David PAUL

PAUL - David Of Elma, NY, May 22, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Penny (Hoard). Loving companion of Dorothy Gatto. Dearest father of Kimberley Rubin (Howard), Scott (Lynn) Paul. Cherished grandfather of Alexis, Olivia, and Brenna. Brother of Phillip (Joanne) Paul and Karen Penke (Clifford). David graduated from Springville High School and attended Erie County Technical Institute and the University of Buffalo. For 42 years, he worked at Moog Inc. as a Program Director in the Space & Defense Group. A devoted husband and father, David and his beloved wife of 52 years, Penny, were members of East Aurora Country Club for 25 years, where he served on the board and participated in many social functions. Other activities included golfing, skiing, coaching EMW baseball, bridge club and gourmet club, but most of all, he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. In recent years, he split his time between Elma and his home in The Villages, Florida, where he enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends. A Celebration of David's Life is being planned in both The Villages and Buffalo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.