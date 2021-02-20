David John JACHLEWSKI

JACHLEWSKI - David John Age 81, of Liberty, MO passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home in Liberty. David was born December 14, 1939 to John and Helen Jachlewski in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from Kensington High School in Buffalo he attended Pharmacy School at SUNY Buffalo. As a young person, he had a friend who lived across the street and they would send signals to one another at night with flash lights. On April 4, 1964, he married this friend, his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Ann Semrak at the Transfiguration Catholic Church in Buffalo. For years David was co-owner of Towne Edge Pharmacy in Depew and always made sure the pharmacy remained open during winter storms as to ensure availability of needed medicines for customers and first responders. David was a parishioner at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Along with raising their three children, the couple enjoyed going to parks to take nature walks which gave them the opportunity to share their mutual hobby of photography. They also enjoyed visiting Niagara Falls, touring wineries, and taking annual summer family trips to Toronto, Canada. David was an avid member of the Buffalo Rifle and Revolver Club as well as the Alden Rod and Gun Club. When he was younger he held a pilots license and loved flying his favorite Cessna out of Akron airport in New York. David was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, his wife Dorothy and his son Christopher. He is survived by his son Dale of Los Angeles, CA his daughter Trisha of Kansas City, MO, and family and friends. Interment will be in the St. Matthew's Cemetery, in Buffalo, NY alongside his wife. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Liberty Hospital Hospice in Liberty, MO.