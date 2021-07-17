 Skip to main content
ADAMS - David David Adams, an entrepreneur passed peacefully after a brave battle with a long illness. He passed at The Cleveland Clinic on Thursday, July 9. He was 66 years old. David started and ran Comtel, which became a hugely successful telecommunications company. He loved skiing, biking, music and drinking coffee. David is survived by his wife, Heather; his brother-in-law, Bruce Macleod; his sister, Tricia (Kirk) Hinaman; and brother Gary (the late Lynn). he is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Aspen. A private family service will be held. The family welcomes donations to the SPCA.

