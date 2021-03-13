Daniel Raymond, Sr. SPISIAK

SPISIAK - Daniel Raymond, Sr. Age 86, of Lancaster, NY, passed away on February 26, 2021. He died peacefully at home with his family after a brief illness but a long and adventurous life. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn M. Gigante Spisiak; two sons, Daniel R. Jr. (Beth) and Mark W. (Joyce); four grandchildren, Steven (Mindy) Spisiak, Jodi (Paul) Snitkin, Andrea (Nathan) Schroeder, and Brian Spisiak; as well as eight great-grandchildren and many fond nieces and nephews. Dan was born in Buffalo, NY on August 28, 1934 to Valentine and Louise Spisiak. He from 1955-1958. After earning his license as a Professional Engineer, Dan worked for several companies in the Buffalo area, including Cornell Aeronautical Lab (Calspan), Aronson Manufacturing, Gaymar Industries, Buffalo Pumps, and the University of Rochester, where he especially enjoyed working on particle accelerators. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Dan started a Boy Scout troop with his brother-in-law, Dan Saracki, for their sons and friends. As a sailor and licensed pilot, he took family and friends on sailing and flying trips around the Great Lakes region; at home, he helped Carolyn maintain an extensive garden. He loved photography and all types of technology. Always the meticulous and analytical problem solver, Dan would gently advise us: "When you measure, you know." He will be missed by family and friends.