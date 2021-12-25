CLOUSER - Daniel Leigh Daniel Leigh Clouser, born March 28, 1938, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 3. Daniel faithfully attended and served at church his entire life. Most recently he attended St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church. Dan loved singing hymns and worshiping his Savior, and he didn't have to be at church to do it! His love of the Lord prompted him to take several trips to Juarez, Mexico, where he served the small Christian orphanage, Arbol de Vida. He was very passionate about bringing the love of Jesus to everyone, especially these underprivileged children. Dan worked for several different companies throughout his long life. During the Vietnam conflict he worked at Bell Aerospace, where he proudly helped make rotor blades for the Huey helicopter. He later worked as warehouse manager at Interstate United Vending Company. His last job was the one that suited him best: Head of the Custodial Department at New Covenant Church and School. He loved maintaining the cleanliness and order of the building while he also offered encouragement and humor to the students and staff. Even after Dan retired from full-time employment, he continued to serve the community by working in the Activities Department of the Skilled Nursing Facility at DeGraff Hospital. Wherever Dan worked or served, he consistently did it with an incredible work ethic and sincere humility. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 45 years, Diane (nee Horvath); his three loving children, Lynne (Giuseppe) Micheletta, Kimberly (Gabriele) Maddalena, and Daniel (LaRika) Clouser. He will be terribly missed by his eleven adoring grandchildren. Dan came from a large family, where he is survived by three sisters, Sandy Miller, Becky Hakes, and Jennie Stearns, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be announcing a Memorial Service for Dan in the near future.