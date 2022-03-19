Daniel Charles RICCIO

RICCIO - Daniel Charles Of Orchard Park, NY, was born December 12, 1942. He entered into rest on March 14th, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (Sweeney). Dear father of Jonas (Michelle). Devoted grandfather to Emma and Christian. Son of the late Samuel and Lucy Riccio. Brother to the late Philomena (Vince) Osika, the late Nancy (Danny) Conner and Louann (Chuck) Schmidt. Survived by countless nieces, nephews, and extended Riccio and Sweeney families and friends. Daniel grew up on Hickory Street, in a two-family house living with his parents, siblings, aunts, and cousins. He graduated from McKinley High school and enlisted into the Navy in 1962. He served on the U.S.S. Little Rock for four years. He traveled the world on the same ship that now sits in the port of Buffalo. Daniel was one of the only local living sailors that served on the Little Rock. Upon his return, he fell in love with a local Irish girl from South Buffalo, Marica (Sweeney). He was married to Marcia for 39 years, until her passing in 2009. Daniel worked as an Iron Worker for Local 6 for 25 years and later as a bridge welder for the NYS Thruway Authority. He was a devoted grandfather who found so much joy from his two grandchildren, who love him dearly. Daniel wished to be cremated and a gathering for his Celebration of Life will be planned for spring. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Hospice of Buffalo or the Sloan Comfort Care Home.