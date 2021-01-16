 Skip to main content
Craig WILSON
Craig WILSON

Craig WILSON

WILSON - Craig Age 66, lovingly known as Pa had great pride in his career as a chef in the WNY area. Newspaper clippings of his accomplishments is proof of this. He never missed an opportunity to write down a recipe or give cooking advice. Perhaps his favorite thing was to tease his wife about her cooking skills. Thanks to the amazing care given by his wife, after a heart attack and stroke at 42,he was able to see both his daughters get married and get to know his six grandkids, who were his pride and joy. Never a birthday forgotten, great sense of humor, plethora of knowledge and "behaving isn't any fun" attitude. He could brighten anyone's day. Pa, The Man, The Myth, The Legend!

