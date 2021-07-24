Col. William J., USAF Ret. GIBBONS

GIBBONS - Col. William J., (USAF RET.) Slipped the surly bonds of earth on July 1, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 90. William, a 1948 graduate of Canisius High School, was born in Buffalo, New York on December 8, 1930. When the Korean War began, William, who had completed two years at Canisius College, applied for pilot training and was accepted. The Colonel was fond of recounting that he was flying fighter jets before he had his driver's license. He flew 58 combat missions in Korea and went on to have an illustrious career in the Air Force. He was the Top Gun in the 479th Tactical Fighter Wing Operational Training Course, flew 206 combat missions in Vietnam and earned numerous medals during his service including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, William fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an attorney, a career path that had been interrupted by the wars in Korea and Vietnam. He graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 1982 and embarked on a second career in the field of criminal prosecution. After stints as an assistant district attorney in both Hays County and Caldwell County, Texas, his career culminated with several years of service as a Justice of the Peace in Caldwell County. While living there, William dabbled in the ranching business and, much to the surprise of all who knew him, took up horseback riding. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Club in San Marcos, Texas, the only member, he would laughingly assure you, who actually owned cattle. William is preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise (née Becker) Gibbons; his first wife, Diane (née Yaw) Gibbons; his son, Michael Gibbons; his grandson, Brannon Nixon; and his sister, Marie (née Gibbons) Willis. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie (née Robinson) Gibbons; his children, Bridget (George) Alexander, William (Paula) Gibbons, and Moira Gibbons; his grandchildren, Jenifer (Michael) Sutter, Sarah Alexander, Kate (Colin) Dodd, and Megan Gibbons; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Peyton, Graham and Rhett; and his nephew, Bob (Julie) Willis. We all loved him very much and will miss him greatly. A Memorial Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on July 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM