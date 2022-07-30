Clara Fiorina McNAUGHTON

McNAUGHTON - Clara Fiorina (nee Serpe) Age 87, passed away March 29, 2022, with her loving son and daughter by her side, following a long battle with dementia. Clara was born and raised in Buffalo NY, the second daughter to Anna (Teresi) and Gabriel Serpe. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie (Serpe) Palisano; and her husband, Donald J. McNaughton. Clara was an excellent student at Hutchinson High School where she was awarded the Jesse Ketchum Medal in 1948 and the Bausch and Lomb Science award in 1952. Following high school, she attended D'Youville College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. A long career as an emergency room nurse at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY, ensued. Small but mighty, she walked fast, worked hard, and enjoyed her many friends. Her philosophy was if she saw something that needed to be done, she did it. There was a mischievous quality to her too. Tales were told of Clara and her friends having a grand time sliding down the banister during a Christmas party at a country club. They were not invited to return! Following her tenure as an RN, she and her husband retired to Tucson Arizona. There, Clara made many new friends. She enjoyed her new environment, basking in the warm weather, enjoying street parties, church activities and honing her skills as a quilter. Clara's next stage in life brought her back to New York State as a widow, battling the slippery slope of dementia. It is said 'Once a nurse, always a nurse'. For Clara this was especially true. Despite her declining health, she continued to 'bark out' orders and critique the staff at the nursing home where she resided. She was given the respect she deserved by the caring staff; and was bestowed an honorary employee name tag. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful pasta sauce, Italian Christmas cookies, love of potato chips, sweets, and dislike of seafood! Clara is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jean (Donald) Petterson; James McNaughton RN, his partner, Andrea Rushford; grandchildren, Gabriel (Jessie) McNaughton; Corey McNaughton, his partner Becky Frye; and Cabryn McNaughton. Great-grandchildren, Katie Mae and Silas McNaughton; and former daughter-in-law, Marilyn McNaughton. A Memorial Service will be held September 24, 2022, at Holy Family Church in South Buffalo at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Melany's Church in Tucson Arizona, New Skete Monastery, in Cambridge NY or The Oasis Sanctuary (for exotic birds) in Benson Arizona