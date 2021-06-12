TEDESCHI - Chrystine The family of Chrystine Tedeschi is sad to announce the homecoming of Chrystine on June 4, 2021. Always ready to laugh, listen and engage, Chrystine brought joy and laughter to many people's lives. Chrystine could talk to anyone, anywhere at any time and make you feel she was truly listening to you. But she never suffered fools! Be forewarned to anyone who mistook her pleasant demeanor for weakness. Whether she was in one of her High School classes or with home instruction students, each student knew Mrs. T, The Purple Lady, not only wore something purple every day but that she truly cared for them, encouraging them to graduate and to lead productive, happy lives. As an Ovarian Cancer survivor of nearly 23 years, she volunteered with the SHARE Ovarian Cancer National Network as a Western NY trainer and was a monthly national hotline volunteer. She facilitated the WNY's Survivors Teaching Students program, where ovarian cancer survivors taught medical students not only to be aware of the signs and symptoms of OC but also for their need to openly and empathically listen to patient's concerns. Always the 'Exercise Mom', Chrystine was active and loved her aerobic, Zumba and yoga classes. No matter whether she led the class or participated as a student, she was always ready with a quick comment, belly laugh or a chance to be silly by 'going over the top', being ridiculous and adding to the fun atmosphere of the class. And she could always be counted on to stay after class to 'listen.' A devoted wife of Richard, we were gifted with 45 yrs. of marriage, 49 years together, having first met as 'children' at SUNY Farmingdale in Sept. 1971. A member of The Chapel at Crosspoint, she showed what living a good Christian life, devoted friend, wife, and mom looked like and then in her own loving way, humbly encourage everyone to do the same. She thoroughly loved being Jason's mom, she was 'the cool mom' to Jason and his friends, the loving and attentive aunt to nieces and nephews; and to friends and family members- all of whom knew she could be counted on after listening non-judgmentally, to then to ask pointed questions. And you learned quickly to just answer them and get it over quickly. She was going to learn the truth. She was Jason's greatest cheerleader, especially when prayers were answered, and he married our lovely Joyelle. Her heart exponentially overflowed with her grandchildren, Roman and Ava, who knew without a doubt, their Mimi was the best! She loved them unconditionally, providing care at a drop of a hat, delighted in their academic and school performance, always ready to sit and read with them and cuddle close and she always so proud of the people they were becoming. She was fast to laugh at their distinct personalities and there wasn't a prouder Mimi in all the land! In her many intimate hours with Miss Ava, be it baking her famous Chocolate chip cookies, reading, teaching how to get 'the best deals' shopping or just talking with Ava and her friends, Mimi was always able to drill down and 'get down to it'! And let there never be any doubt at any of Roman's swim meets if Mimi was in the house! She is survived by her husband Richard; son Jason; daughter-in-love, Joyelle; grandchildren Roman and Ava; and brother George Miller. Our family would like to especially thank our friends and family and all her prayer warriors for their unceasing prayers, encouragement, love and considerations during our hours of need. We felt your support and know we were able to 'handle it' because they were answered by our good and gracious loving God. We would like to thank the Hospice Care Center for their generous, loving and supportive attention and care while at their facility. They made the transition easy and saw to it she was comfortable at all times. They were her angels in her waning days. We encourage you to support them however you are moved. We are asking that any donations be made in Chrystine's name and directed to Hospice Buffalo, Hospice Foundation PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.