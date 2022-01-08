Charlotte A. DRISCOLL

DRISCOLL - Charlotte A. (nee Eckborg) Of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late John J. "Jack" Driscoll; dear mother of Daniel (Janet), Patrick (Marie) and Michael (Sharon) Driscoll; sister of Jean (Glenn) Ewing and the late John Eckborg and William Eckborg; grandmother of Mark (Alice), Laura (Ryan) Keogh, Patrick, Ryan, Michael, Matthew, Christopher, and Kevin; also survived by four great-granddaughters and a great many friends who loved and admired her. Her death was due to COVID-19. Since her very early years, Charlotte was intensely independent, a trait she maintained throughout her entire life. Being born a daughter of Russian-Polish immigrants in Kane, PA during the depression era for the United States, life was never easy, but it was filled with love and caring by those around her. Orphaned at the age of nine after the untimely death of her mother Helen, she spent nearly two years in a Catholic orphanage in Kane until her maternal grandmother Julia Jendrycha (nee Obierak) moved her to Buffalo. Charlotte and her nine uncles and aunts formed a tight-knit family group that valued their cultural roots while maintaining steadfast patriotism to the U.S. While attending South Park High School, she met the love of her life, Jack Driscoll, during a social dance at St. Brigid's Hall in the First Ward. In 1951, Charlotte and Jack were married, moving into a tiny, one-bedroom house on Miami Street and later to South Buffalo with their children Daniel and Patrick in 1958. Michael was born shortly afterward. A skilled seamstress, she designed and made her own wedding dress, and crafted and sold custom drapery and clothing to friends and others. In 1966, she found her calling when she began substitute teaching elementary school at Fourteen Holy Helpers in West Seneca, NY. Recognizing the perfect blend of her desire to learn, her love for helping young children develop, and her deep Catholic religious beliefs, she transitioned into full-time teaching in 1967, a career that would last a lifetime. Mrs. Driscoll taught at Fourteen Holy Helpers School for 24 years, during which time she went back to school to earn her Associate degree in Education from Trocaire College. She later taught at St. Ambrose Elementary School for another 14 years. When Jack died in 2001, Mrs. Driscoll was heartbroken but remained committed to her students. She retired from St. Ambrose Elementary School in 2005 and continued substitute teaching into her early 80's. Mrs. Driscoll was president of the Holy Family Evergreens for eight years and an active member of the seniors at the Valley Community Center, Tosh Collins, Seneca Babcock Community Center, St. Ambrose Seniors, and the Victory Ridge Seniors. She deeply appreciated the friendship and generous support by community leaders such as Senator Tim Kennedy, Mr. Mickey Kearns, Fr. John Alderson, and restaurant owner Mr. Dennis DiPaolo, and will always remember the kindness of many, many others whose lives crossed paths with hers throughout the years. She will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site) on Friday, 14 January 2022 at 9:30 AM. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery of Buffalo (https://www.buffalocarmel.org/support-us) whose kind nuns were an ever-present source of spiritual comfort to Mrs. Driscoll over her lifetime. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME 716-822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.