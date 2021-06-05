Charles ROESSLER

ROESSLER - Charles II "Charlie" Charles "Charlie" Roessler Age 75, passed away peacefully in his home and surrounded by his family on April 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He left behind two dilapidated mowers, enough scrap wood to build a house, and every piece of clothing he ever owned because "you never know." Charlie is survived by his overly selfless and loving wife Chie, who meant the world to him. He is also survived by his sons Ed and Gabe Roessler and brothers Peter and Michael Roessler. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles (Eddie) and Patricia Roessler, and sister Nancy Wright. Charlie grew up in Buffalo, NY, as the oldest of four children. He had an illustrious career that included teaching in the Virgin Islands, and Kauai; interviewing music legends like James Brown and Smoky Robinson; and writing for The Japan Times, The Buffalo News, The New York Times, and Fodors. However, to those close to Charlie, he will be remembered for who he was beyond these accomplishments. Charlie was witty and smart. If you brought up a topic to him, he always had something insightful to add. He also had the famous Roessler memory, and his ability to recall stories was second to none. He was funny and always tried to find the humor in things, whether it was making a pun or flexing in his favorite "Canadian bathing suit" (his underwear). Even toward the end when he could barely speak, he would wiggle his eyebrows to make Chie laugh as she entered the room. Charlie was caring. He was always there for his family and willing to drop everything to ensure their safety and happiness. He was at every game and event, cheering us on and expressing his opinions. He volunteered and would do things like coach youth basketball teams and teach elementary school children grammar and writing. He always gave back to the community. Lastly, he was strong. He battled three cancers and never quit. He fought hard to get back on the tennis court, and to the family he loved. And as things got harder, he never complained. He took joy in the things he could still do. Charlie was loved by many and love never dies. We are thankful that he can finally rest in peace, cancer-free. Surely, at this very moment, he's playing tennis somewhere. A small Celebration of Life was held on May 2, 2021.